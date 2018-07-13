Yanmar splits with A&Y to set up new network

Yanmar said that following its acquisition of Terex’s German excavator and wheeled loader manufacturing business in 2016 it now wants to set up an all-new distribution network.

It described the split from A&Y as mutual and said that it would reveal its new distribution structure in due course.

Yanmar loaders, excavators and carriers have been a substantial part of A&Y’s business. It began in 1989 as Ammann Equipment Ltd, a subsidiary of Swiss manufacturer Amman Group. When Ammann entered into a joint venture with Yanmar to produce mini excavators at a factory in Saint-Dizier France, Yanmar products were added to its offering.

In December 2013 Ammann Equipment Ltd broke away from its parent and became A&Y Equipment Ltd (as in Ammann & Yanmar).

Last year A&Y became the UK importer for Italian-made Dieci construction machinery and this year also began representing Bergmann dumpers.

Andreas Hactergal, sales and marketing director at Yanmar Construction Equipment Europe, said: “As Europe’s compact equipment specialist, the UK and Ireland construction market is a key area of strategic focus for us. Over the coming weeks, we’re looking forward to announcing an all-new network of UK and Ireland dealers and significantly expanding our national coverage.”