Yet more shed work for Winvic at East Midlands Gateway

CGI of Winvic's latest unit at SLPEMG

This is the first speculative development at the park, which is next to East Midlands Airport, near Kegworth.

The £9m project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

The 200,000 sq ft unit, with a 15-metre clear height to the eaves, will be cold store ready and have 17 docks, 4 Euro docks and 4 level access doors. The scheme also comprises 10,000 sq ft of two-storey office accommodation, a 3,000 sq ft transport office, a 55-metre yard, and parking for 170 cars and 45 HGVs. Winvic will also do all the associated external works including hardstandings, car parking, landscaping and drainage, plus alterations to the existing estate road with pedestrian crossings.

It is being designed by Winvic using BIM Level 2. As part of this digital design development, Winvic has already reduced material wastage by 34% and improved energy performance to an EPC A+ rating. It will be constructed to BREEAM ‘Excellent’ with roof mounted photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, LED lighting and upgraded cladding that improves air-tightness for temperature controlled operations. The developer intends to pay into a carbon offsetting scheme so that it can claim carbon neutrality for the building.

Winvic has had a presence on the SLPEMG site since its inception February 2017 when it began the civils and infrastructure work and a Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI). It is currently building two other industrial warehouses there. One is a 694,000 sq ft facility for DHL, which comprises two mezzanine levels and more than 25,000 sq ft of two-storey integral offices. Unusually, it has a 33-metre high bay and an 18-metre low bay that wraps around two sides of the unit. This is due to complete in September 2021. The second facility is a 150,000 sq ft fulfilment centre with ancillary offices.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s head of industrial, distribution and logistics, said: “This eighth unit means we have three separate project teams working at the 700-acre site. It is a special facility due to its true net zero credentials and we’re utilising BIM to its full potential to assist with this goal. For example, our design team has been working closely with Segro to push the scheme to achieve EPC A+ and material wastage has been reduced through digital processes by a significant 34 per cent. The short 26-week programme means we will be handing the scheme over in November of this year, and we are ready to assist with fit-out when a tenant is secured.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk