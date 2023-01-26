Yorkshire appointments at Crest Nicholson

Paul Thornton, Guy Evans and Andrew Sanderson

Andrew Sanderson has been appointed build director for Crest Nicholson Yorkshire and Paul Thornton has joined as head of land & planning.

Previously regional director, Guy Evans is now managing director of Crest Nicholson Yorkshire.

Andrew Sanderson re-joins Crest Nicholson after beginning his career at the company 25 years ago as a contracts manager. He has since worked as a construction director for the likes of Miller Homes, Keepmoat Homes and, most recently, Countryside Properties.

Paul Andrew Sanderson joins Crest Nicholson from Bellway Homes Yorkshire where he was a planning manager. Before that, he was with Persimmon Homes (West Yorkshire).

Guy Evans said: “Over the last year we have been working to establish Crest Nicholson’s presence in Yorkshire. The division plays an important role within the company’s overall growth strategy and with our first acquisition complete and others underway, we’re pleased to be building on recent successes by welcoming both Andrew and Paul to the team.”

