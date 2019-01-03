Young Plant and Hyundai part ways

Young had been Hyundai's Scotland dealer since 2006

Young Plant Sales is no longer be authorised to sell new Hyundai construction equipment but will continue to provide after sales support to Hyundai owners, including handling warranty claims, equipment servicing and parts sales to existing customers.

Young Plant Sales, acquired by Molson in 2016, had been the Hyundai dealer for Scotland since 2006 but Hyundai now wants a dealer willing to offer its full product range and not just the heavy line range on which Young focused.

The dealer will now concentrate its sales efforts on Kobelco heavy line excavators (8-tonnes and above) as well as Kubota, Thwaites and Bomag machinery.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe regional sales manager Tony Reeves said: “We appreciate all the work that Young Plant Sales have done over the last 12 years to promote and sell the Hyundai product throughout Scotland. However, now it is key for us to work with a dealer that is able to sell the full range of Hyundai products and not just the heavy line range. We are looking forward to finalising an agreement with the new dealer and announcing this to the market very soon.”

Young Plant Sales managing director Brian Young said: “After being a Hyundai dealer since 2006, we have a large number of customers that run Hyundai machines across Scotland. It is important for them to know that although our dealership agreement with Hyundai has been terminated, we will continue to support them with any requirements they have to keep their machines running with the same level of care and attention as we always have done.”

“Although this development sees the removal of one brand from our product portfolio, it does allow us to focus on the premium Kobelco product that is proving to be very popular and compliments our other market leading brands.”