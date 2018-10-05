Young Plant Sales opens Inverness depot

Today’s first day of business will be followed by the official opening and open days on 9-10 November.

The new depot at Old Station Yard in Tore, Inverness, has been set up to build on the coverage provided by the long-established base in Doune, Stirlingshire. It will provide a base to offer customers across northern Scotland with local sales, parts and service facilities. The Inverness depot will be stocked with all the machines and parts from the Young Plant Sales product range, including brands such as Kubota, Thwaites and Bomag, as well as recent additions to the range including Kobelco and Sennebogen.

The company has been working to expand both its product range and the number of depots since it was acquired by Molson Group in 2016. The addition of Kobelco excavators, Dieci telehandlers and Bergmann dumpers on the construction equipment range was the first step. This was followed by the addition of a recycling equipment product range.

Young Plant Sales managing director Brian Young said; “We are all delighted to have the new depot open for business. With the latest recruit to our growing sales team, Angus Innes and his longstanding counterpart Ross McKay covering the area I am confident we will offer the same high standards our customers have come to expect from our Doune depot.”

Molson Group joint managing director Jonathan Wilson added: “The Inverness depot is a key part of the groups growth strategy. Young Plant Sales are well established after trading for over 40 years, building a reputation for offering market leading brands and delivering high levels of service. This additional depot puts us on the doorstep for customers across Northern Scotland, offering great products and back-up they can rely on.”