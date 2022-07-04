Züblin opens new locations in northern Germany

From left to right: Buchholz in der Nordheide office manager Markus Reens, Mayor Jan-Hendrik Röhse, Züblin divisional manager Jens Quade

The site in Buchholz in der Nordheide was officially opened on 29th June and now forms part of Züblin’s Lower Saxony and Bremen business unit.

serving the region south of the Elbe.

Newly-appointed branch manager Markus Reens said he hopes to start recruiting skilled workers from Hamburg and the immediate vicinity.

In anticipation of further growth, both new offices already offer sufficient space for additional employees.

The new branch in Kiel replaces the previous premises in Bornhöved, which Züblin says had become too small due to the growing volume of orders.

“We want to show more presence in Schleswig-Holstein and are offering our employees an alternative workplace with a digital network connection to the Hamburg site,” said Tim Steffen, commercial manager of Züblin’s Hamburg/Schleswig-Holstein business unit.

In the future, teams from Züblin’s Turnkey Construction (Hamburg/Schleswig-Holstein) and Civil Engineering & Port Construction units will work together under one roof in Kiel.

Additional skilled workers are to be recruited for the location. Current projects include the shipbuilding hall for Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in Kiel, the Schleiterrassen housing project in Kappeln, the renovation of the road tunnel under the Kiel Canal in Rendsburg, port construction projects in Lübeck-Travemünde and Neustadt, and a new laboratory and lecture hall building for the Centre for Networked Sensor Systems (ZEVS) in Kiel.

