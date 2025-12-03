Zinc coating promises revolution for reinforced concrete

FibreCoat reckons its zinc-based coating can transform civil and marine construction

FibreCoat, a German materials technology company, has developed a new zinc-based coating that promises to transform civil and maritime construction.

The coating is designed to provide exceptional protection against corrosion in concrete and other highly alkaline environments, where aluminium rapidly degrades.

The company specialises in developing technology to apply metals and plastics onto fibres, thus combining the properties of the fibres and the coating material, during the fibre-spinning process.

The new zinc-based coating’s chemical stability in alkaline environments makes it uniquely suited to construction applications. Dispersing zinc coated fibres within concrete supports cathodic corrosion protection – a process that prevents embedded steel from rusting, it is claimed. In marine and coastal structures, this could, subject to testing, extend the operational lifespan of assets by 20 to 30 years, FibreCoat says.

Unlike titanium fibres, which have traditionally provided similar reinforcement at extremely high cost, zinc offers comparable performance at a fraction of the price. This makes it a more economical option for large-scale renovation and new-build projects, from multi-storey car parks to docks, ports and bridges, where strength and longevity are paramount.

“Zinc spells the start of a new chapter for reinforced concrete,” said FibreCoat chief executive Robert Brüll.

Robert Brüll, founder and chief executive of FibreCoat

“Titanium has long been the material of choice in many advanced applications, but it can’t last in concrete. Zinc can – and at a much lower cost than titanium. We see immense potential for this technology to extend the life of vital infrastructure and reduce maintenance costs across the civil and maritime sectors.”

While aluminium remains indispensable in aerospace and electrical engineering, zinc’s advantages in structural and alkaline environments make it the superior choice for civil use, it is suggested. The coating also offers a heavier, more robust finish with less reflectivity, ideal for projects prioritising durability over conductivity.

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