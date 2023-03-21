£200m plans approved for Edinburgh Haymarket

The 20 Haymarket Yards development is designed by 7N Architects

The approved planning application, granted subject to conditions, includes the demolition of the low-rise Elgin House office building, near Haymarket Station, and the construction of a hotel and office development.

It is a speculative development designed by 7N Architects for Stamford Property Holdings, which hopes to start construction in 2024.

The office block would stand 10 storeys high and have 183,000 sqft of space. The hotel would be nine storeys with approximately 197 bedrooms.

Uri Goldberg, owner of Stamford Property Holdings, said: “Our development will regenerate and intensify a current brownfield site in Edinburgh City Centre, meeting a significant demand for a new kind of workspace that is sustainable and enhances the wellbeing of occupiers, designed to be amongst the highest standards of ESG compliant developments coming forward.”

The project team includes civil and structural engineer Woolgar Hunter, Atelier Ten on building services, ITPEnergised as environmental consultant and Edmond Shipway as project manager.

