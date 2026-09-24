Accenture launches global construction business

Accenture Construct's new CEO, Adam Shaw

The new business targets the AI data centre boom, energy transition, and long term infrastructure replacement. The total addressable market for integrated owner-side capital project services is $260bn, the company reports, and is projected to grow 7.5% annually to $348 billion in 2030.

In the past three years, Accenture's capital projects businesses have grown fourfold, and the company has made cumulative investments of $2.5bn. The new business aims to help project owners plan, deliver and optimize large infrastructure and capital projects, from airports and power grids to data centers, rail networks and advanced manufacturing facilities.

“Global demand for critical infrastructure capital programs is accelerating at the same time as AI is fundamentally changing how projects are planned, delivered and operated,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “Together, these shifts are significantly increasing our market opportunity for the capital project services provided by Accenture Construct, which combines deep capital project expertise with global scale, built to give owners a new level of visibility and certainty.”

Project complexity is growing faster than traditional, siloed delivery models can manage, Accenture says. Dozens of advisors, consultants, contractors and specialist firms are each accountable to deliver a piece of a project, while the owner absorbs the costs between them.

Backed by Accenture’s capital project expertise and experience in data and AI, Accenture Construct aims to address these challenges through a common project data foundation that creates a single operational view across the entire delivery ecosystem.

“Capital projects haven’t lacked expertise; they’ve lacked alignment on shared success outcomes. Owners assemble exceptional teams, but accountability is often dispersed across the delivery ecosystem,” said Adam J. Shaw, CEO of Accenture Construct. “Accenture Construct brings those capabilities together under one accountable partner, combining deep delivery expertise with AI and data to help owners make better decisions, reduce uncertainty and deliver better outcomes.”

Accenture Construct unites capabilities Accenture has built through organic growth and a series of acquisitions. This includes more than 5,000 practitioners with industry expertise and hands-on delivery experience across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, many from specialist acquisitions including Alfa Consulting (Spain), Anser Advisory (US), Arca (Spain), BOSLAN (Spain), Comtech Group (Canada), Fibermind (Italy), Greenfish (Belgium), IQT Group (Italy), Orlade Group (France), Soben (UK) and Verum Partners (Brazil).

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