Windowmaster, Fieger partner on facades

The signing ceremony

The two functions, tested as one system under EN 12101-2, have usually been bought separately and coordinated late, adding cost and risk to complex projects. Under the new agreement they can be planned together from the first design meeting.

WindowMaster designs façade automation for natural, hybrid and smoke ventilation from its base in Denmark, while Fieger builds energy-efficient louvre windows in Germany. Together they are pitching the partnership as a way to take a step out of façade design, pairing Fieger louvres with WindowMaster's ventilation strategy and control systems from concept through to handover.

The deal also hands WindowMaster exclusive sales rights for Fieger's louvre solutions across the UK and Ireland as well as the Nordics, Baltic states and North America, whilst a non-exclusive arrangement covers Germany, Switzerland and France. This opens a joint route into some of Europe's largest façade markets.

Smoke is one of the biggest dangers in a fire because it cuts visibility and slows evacuation. That is why multi-storey homes, high-rises, schools, hospitals and offices all face strict rules on smoke extraction. Windows in these buildings have to open fast and reliably when needed, then provide everyday comfort ventilation the rest of the time. Meeting both jobs at once means treating the window, motor and control technology as one integrated system from the beginning.

The approach is especially suited for projects that need early coordination of smoke extraction, natural ventilation and façade design. Examples here include high-rise and multi-storey developments with long stairwells, thermal airlocks, atriums and shared areas, plus commercial, education and public buildings where façade design and indoor climate both count.

The same façade opening handles two jobs. In daily use, it provides comfort ventilation and steadier airflow for a healthier indoor climate. In a fire, linked to smoke detectors and fire alarm panels, it opens for fast, reliable smoke extraction.

Heat exhaust vents are central to the design. They use façade louvres to vent smoke and heat automatically, keeping both clear of stairwells and access routes, so people can get out and emergency services and first responders can get in.

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