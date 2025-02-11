34% growth for Plantforce

In the year to 30th September 2024 Plantforce Rentals turned over £57.8m (2023: £42.9m), driven by growth in major projects following investment in 2023.

Activity started to increase after the general election in July 2024 and continued to climb through the autumn, directors said.

Operating profit increased from £2.1m to £7.7m as a result of the growth in turnover, while pre-tax profit reached £2.4m (2023: £1.8m loss).

In April 2024 chief operating officer Sam Mercer stepped up to become chief executive, in succession to founder Claire Trott. [See previous report here.]

Since 2018 Plantforce Rentals has been majority owned by BGF (formerly Business Growth Fund), the private equity fund set up by high street banks in 2011 in the wake of the global financial crisis.

