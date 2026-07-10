A record year for Speller Metcalfe

The contractor achieved turnover of £158.9m while increasing its PBT margin from 2.1% to 3.15%. Gross profit margin also increased from 9.5% to 10.9%, while average cash balances rose from £23.6m to £32m, strengthening its financial position and, the firm says, providing a solid platform for future investment and growth.

The business also says it delivered more than £62.8m of social value while increasing local supply chain spend by 53%, reinforcing its commitment to supporting regional economies and communities. Environmental performance continued to improve, with carbon intensity reducing from 11.76 to 9.40 tCO₂e per £1m of turnover as the business progressed towards its Net Zero ambitions.

The results represent the second consecutive year of record profitability for Speller Metcalfe and reflect a long-term strategy focused on building a stronger, more resilient and more capable business rather than pursuing growth for growth's sake.

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