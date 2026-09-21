McLaren appoints construction management director

Martin Ewing

Ewing will oversee the division’s portfolio of projects currently under delivery and will report to Vince Lydon, managing director for construction management and specialist projects.

Ewing is an operations and project director with more than 40 years of experience in construction management. He completed projects on behalf of customers such as Stanhope, The Crown Estate and Grosvenor, including the refurbishment and upgrade of the Ritz Hotel, the delivery of The Peninsula Hotel – London’s first 6-star hotel – as well as the upgrade of the historic Selfridges building and the delivery of Colchester Garrison.

Lydon said, “The division has been growing significantly over the past 12 months due to increased demand from customers for construction management services on complex buildings and infrastructure. Martin’s experience will help us ensure that quality, safety and innovation continue to be applied consistently throughout the projects that we’re building and that we work collaboratively with our customers to achieve the best outcomes.”

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