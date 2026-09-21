CPA appoints training and skills manager

Edwards brings 35 years of experience in construcrion skills, with extensive knowledge of training and certification, funding and grants, as well as first-hand experience of working with employers and training providers.

Her new role will see her working directly with CPA members to understand their skills and training requirements, identify suitable training and funding opportunities, and provide guidance and support to help businesses develop their workforce.

Edwards will also work closely with training providers, colleges, awarding organisations, and other industry bodies to identify opportunities and develop potential partnerships that benefit CPA members. The role will support CPA’s wider work to promote careers in the plant-hire sector, helping to attract new talent and highlight the diverse career opportunities available across the industry.

Edwards began her career with CITB, initially working in administration and support for plant card and certification schemes, including CTA and CPCS. She went on to provide guidance on plant grants and funding before establishing the CPCS Logbook Monitoring Programme, which involved regular face-to-face visits with employers.

She subsequently moved into CPCS scheme development and delivery, supporting the development and implementation of the scheme, before joining CPA member Falcon Cranes as Training Manager. There, she was responsible for establishing and managing its training centre, gaining extensive experience in sourcing and managing training and certification requirements, as well as funding and grant claims.

Edwards will also support CPA’s increasing focus on careers and sector promotion, working alongside the Association’s careers and apprenticeship teams to promote plant-hire as an attractive career choice to people of all ages.

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