Hackney Wick co-living scheme wins approval

The development will regenerate the final plot in the Neptune Wharf masterplan, delivering 280 Co-living studios, along with 44 affordable homes. Fish Island is located with Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to the east and Victoria Park to the west, and in close proximity to Westfield Stratford City and the Stratford Metropolitan Centre.

Designed by HTA Design, the two buildings of ten and seven storeys will integrate seamlessly into the surrounding Fish Island and Hackney Wick neighbourhood.

In addition to much needed homes, the development will include a new social co-working café and flexible pop-up event space. At the heart of the scheme a central landscaped courtyard and public realm will connect the new development with the wider area, while existing mature trees line the site boundaries.

The fully car-free, cycle first development also prioritises sustainable drainage and urban greening, with the landscape design incorporating a mix of rain gardens, bioswales, and permeable paving. Energy strategy and operational performance were fundamental to the design process. The scheme incorporates renewable energy through roof-mounted PV panels and is designed to meet BREEAM Excellent.

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