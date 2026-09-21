New army accommodation in Wiltshire

The new single en-suite bedspaces are being provided for junior ranks, senior ranks and officers, across separate single living accommodation (SLA) blocks. An additional 21 officer bedspaces are being delivered through refurbishment of Lord House, a heritage building adjacent to the Officers’ Mess on site.

The first two completed SLA blocks have now been handed over, providing 82 bedspaces for junior ranks. The overall project is being funded under the Army’s SLA Programme and delivered by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), contracting to Reds10 and Arcadis.

In addition to private en-suite rooms, the modular SLA provides utilities, drying rooms, kitchens and furnished communal space. The building design includes sustainable features such as solar panels and energy management systems, to support day-to-day efficiency and future energy resilience.

Phil Cook, managing director of defence at Reds10, said, “Working closely with DIO and the Army, we’ve combined the benefits of industrialised construction with high-quality design to create sustainable, future-ready living spaces that put the comfort and wellbeing of Army personnel at their heart. We’re proud to be playing our part in modernising the Defence estate and delivering better accommodation for those who serve.”

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