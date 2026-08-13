ABAX adds AI camera monitoring

The system, using in-vehicle edge processing, combines high definition cameras with AI incident detection, to spot accident footage or to identify risky driver behaviour, and to issue audio alerts.

The system can detect hazards and risky behaviors, providing real-time in-cab alerts to actively support safer driving. It automatically uploads event footage to the cloud for remote retrieval, with no SD card access required. As part of ABAX's wider platform, it seamlessly connects video clips with trips, drivers, and route.

In the case of a false claim—such as a so-called 'crash for cash'—it helps exonerate drivers with clear, timestamped video evidence.

When the dual camera version is used to monitor driver behaviour, it protects privacy by using event-triggered recording and controlled access.

ABAX offers professional installation, 24/7 support, and a lifetime warranty. In the UK, it is offering free installation of the first unit on qualifying contracts.

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