Work complete on Stockport mill restoration

The Grade II listed mill has been transformed into a distinctive riverside neighbourhood, combining 253 new homes, public spaces and independent businesses beside the River Mersey and Stockport’s iconic viaduct.

Weir Mill has been delivered by C&C in close partnership with Stockport Council and Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC), with support from Homes England, Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and Historic England. Together, Stockport MDC says, the partners have unlocked a long-underused heritage asset and secured its future.

The restoration retains key elements of the mill’s industrial past, from its characterful brickwork and vaulted ceilings to cast-iron features, while opening up public areas with planting and seating beneath the viaduct and improving access to the riverside.

The 20,000 sq ft of commercial space brings together a mix of independent operators, and delivers one, two and three-bedroom homes for rent across the restored mill and new-build block with in-keeping design, including 88 within the heritage building itself.

The UK’s largest town centre regeneration is being driven by Stockport MDC, which is accelerating plans for 8,000 town centre homes for all stages of life by 2040, accompanied by one million sq ft of employment space. Stockport MDC is working with partners to deliver revitalised public spaces, enhanced connectivity, and vital social infrastructure.

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