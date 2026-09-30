  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

30 September 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Hughes and Salvidge focuses on resilience

Hughes and Salvidge focuses on resilience

2 hours Demolition contractor Hughes and Salvidge Limited has reported turnover to March 31 2026 slipping from £54.5m to £51m, with gross margins down from 19.2% to 16.5m. The company has focussed on cutting administrative expenses, down from £7.9m to £7.1m, and strengthening its asset position.

Hughes and Salvidge has sought work overseas. Over the last two years it has been working with Galp on the Matosinhos Refinery in Portugal
Hughes and Salvidge has sought work overseas. Over the last two years it has been working with Galp on the Matosinhos Refinery in Portugal

The operating company—Hughes & Salvidge Limited—delivered an operating profit of £1.3m, on gross profit of £8.4m. Profit before tax was £1.25m; after tax profits were £1.07m. Taking into account an actuarial gain on its defined benefit pension scheme of £386,000 and taxes of £96,500, both up on the prior year, the company reported total comprehensive income of £1.35m, up from £1.27m.

The slippage at the operating company came during widespread economic uncertainty. The company says it is aiming to build resilience through operational discipline, selective project management and careful financial management.

The company has also focused on strengthening its net asset position. At the operating company, net assets increased to £12.3m, up from £10.9m in the year to March 31 2025.

The company says that it is aiming to pursue opportunities in the UK, while developing its work overseas. In the year to March 31, it continued work in Portugal, while tendering for further overseas opportunities.

While the group's operating company, Hughes and Salvidge Limited reported a profit, holding company Hughes and Salvidge Demolition Limited recorded goodwill amortisation of £1.5m. This resulted in a net loss after tax of £0.3m, compared to a net loss after tax in the year to March 31 2025 of £0.1m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »