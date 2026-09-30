WSP acquires building services consultancy

The consultancy, founded in 1953, employs approximately 122 people across seven offices in the UK and has a particularly strong presence in Scotland. The business specialises in mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) building services, with expertise across healthcare, defence, commercial, education and government sectors.

The acquisition brings together Hulley & Kirkwood’s specialist building services expertise with WSP’s broader multidisciplinary offer, strengthening WSP’s healthcare and defence capabilities while enhancing its regional presence, particularly in Scotland, and technical capability across the UK.

Paul Reilly, president and managing director for the UK and Ireland, WSP said: “Completing the acquisition of Hulley & Kirkwood is an important step in strengthening our building services expertise in the UK. Hulley & Kirkwood brings a strong technical reputation, deep sector expertise and an established regional presence, particularly in Scotland. I’m pleased to welcome our new colleagues to WSP and look forward to the opportunities we will create together for our clients and our people.”

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