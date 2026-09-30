Construction's next productivity challenge isn't technology: it's fragmentation

Walk onto almost any construction project today and you'll find an industry that has invested heavily in digital technology. BIM models guide delivery, drones monitor progress, mobile apps connect teams on site and cloud-based project management platforms have become commonplace. Yet despite this investment, projects still lose valuable time every day. The information often exists. What teams often lack is the context and authority needed to act and deliver on it.

Work stalls while a design package awaits client approval, and a subcontractor waits for an executed contract. Procurement pauses while someone searches for the latest version of a document, and an AI assistant is asked about a project change, but the decision and supporting documents sit in systems it cannot access. The programme slips, preliminaries continue and the cost rarely sits neatly with the person holding the decision.

Across every stage of a project, work doesn't usually stop because technology has failed. It stops because the right information hasn't reached the right people to keep the project moving. As the industry continues to focus on productivity, construction's problem is no longer simply access to technology. It’s about coordinating the right information, authority and action across the project team, while ensuring the AI tools teams increasingly use can access the right project context without fiction too.

Every project creates a temporary company

In construction, every project effectively creates a temporary company. Clients, designers, contractors, suppliers and consultants bring together different people, systems and processes, yet they must operate as one team until the project is complete. That ability to combine specialist expertise is one of the industry’s greatest strengths, but collaboration across so many organisational boundaries inevitably creates challenges.

Most organisations have digitised their own operations. But even where the handoff is digital, ownership, status and the next decision are often unclear, and the steps can still be surprisingly manual. Contracts wait for review and signature, variations disappear into inboxes and important documents are stored across multiple locations. Teams spend valuable time checking whether they have the latest version or whether the next stage of work has been approved.

Valuable project history, including decisions, approvals, previous contracts and lessons learned, often exists somewhere. It simply sits passively instead of informing the next task. The impact is significant: 2026 research from Procore and Dodge Construction Network found that construction professionals across the UK and Ireland spend an estimated 18% of project time searching for information, equivalent to more than eight working weeks a year.

The issue is not a lack of digital tools. It is that each platform can create another place where information lives, making it harder for teams across different organisations to stay aligned. The answer is not to ask every company on a project to use the same software. Instead, it’s to make the technology they already rely on work better together, while keeping information with the organisation that owns it.

Keeping project context connected

On a typical construction project, critical information is held in designs, contracts, specifications, emails and shared folders, often spread across multiple applications. Connecting these sources becomes even more important as AI enters project workflows.

New research sponsored by Dropbox illustrates the wider challenge: 74% of US business professionals manually move AI-generated work between applications at least three times during a typical AI-assisted working day. Each transfer adds work and creates another opportunity for important details to be lost.

For construction teams, this makes reliable access to the full project record essential. AI can help teams navigate project information, but only when it has access to the right content and context. Without that, the same fragmentation that makes information difficult for people to find can leave AI producing confident answers based on an incomplete picture.

When tools are connected and permission-aware, AI-powered search can help teams find relevant project information quickly while maintaining control over who can access it. Teams can ask questions in natural language and find what they need wherever they are working, with a clear link back to the original documentation.

However, an AI-generated answer should remain a starting point, not the decision itself. Where it affects cost, contracts, design, safety or compliance, it must be checked against the source, reviewed by a qualified person and recorded in the authoritative project system.

Nor can better-connected information solve every constraint facing construction. Procurement models, changing teams, physical constraints and commercial incentives all influence delivery, while technical reviews, negotiations, compliance checks and stakeholder approvals remain necessary. Technology’s role is more focused: removing avoidable delays without removing necessary oversight.

The distinction is clear: time required for competent engineering review is necessary; time spent locating a request, identifying the decision maker or searching for a signed contract buried in an email thread is not.

Removing this avoidable friction reduces the risk of teams working from outdated information and creates a clearer record of what was issued, reviewed and approved. When projects bring together multiple independent organisations, moving information with its provenance, permissions and approval status intact, becomes just as important as the information itself.

The next phase of digital construction

The next gains in construction will come not from replacing the tools organisations already use, but from connecting them so people and AI can work from the right project context. Client CDEs, ERPs and specialist field platforms can remain responsible for authoritative records, while a secure document management platform helps teams find trusted, up-to-date content across them.

So, whether reviewing a design authored in Autodesk, receiving site evidence captured in a field platform, executing a contract with Dropbox Sign or connecting Dropbox content within ChatGPT to summarise a report, teams can work more effectively while authoritative records remain in the systems responsible for them.

Construction has spent the last decade digitising information. The next challenge is making that information connected and durable, so that it’s discoverable, governed by the right permissions and retained beyond the life of the project. That gives every organisation, and the AI supporting it, the context needed to reduce delays and keep projects moving, while people remain in control of the decisions that matter.

This content was supplied by Axiom.

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