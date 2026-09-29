Develon adds 32t excavator to Series 9 range

The DX300LC-9 is powered by the Develon DX08 engine providing a net output of 207kW at 1800 rpm and a maximum torque of 1230 kgf/m at 1300 rpm. The DX300LC-9 has a maximum digging depth of 7305 mm and a maximum digging reach of 10,530 mm. There is also a super long reach version of the excavator, the DX300SLR-9, which offers a longer reach, one metre longer than the previous DX300SLR-7 model.

As well as its enhanced cab lighting and safety features, the DX300LC-9 utilises the best soundproofing on the market, with a noise level of only 67 dBA. This is, Develon says, the lowest in the 30t segment, an average of 3 dBA less than other machines on the market.

Stephane Dieu, product manager for Develon Excavators in Europe, said, “With the DX300LC-9, we are continuing to build on the success of our Series 9 line-up with another machine that allows our customers to improve their productivity, precision, safety and uptime protection.The suite of integrated technology, including the standard 360-degree Smart Around View Monitor camera, optional Advanced Lift Assist system, remote smartphone start, factory 2D grading and real-time oil diagnostics, keeps operators working safely and productively.”

The excavator features advanced assistance features such as Advanced Lift Assist, which warns of tipping risks; Breaker Assist, which prevents blank firing to protect components; a weighing system, to track productivity; and customisable joystick controls.

All round camera systems use AI-based person detection, whule E-Stop halts movement when a person is in the danger zone, and virtual walls to set working boundaries, above or below the excavator.

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