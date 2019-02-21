Aberdeenshire consults on £71m campus plan

The plan includes a new home for Peterhead Academy

Peterhead Community Campus will include an academy and the potential to incorporate primary and special schools and nursery provision. The council said that a key aspect of the project will be enhanced cultural and sports facilities.

It will be seeking thoughts on how the money should be spent at events taking place in the next two weeks.

The budget was agreed in Aberdeenshire Council’s capital plan in 2018. A key element of the masterplan is for the construction of the new academy, which is to be built either on its existing grounds or at a separate site at Kinmundy. The public will also be asked for their thoughts on what should be included in the possible replacement or improvement of other facilities and schools in the town.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chair, said: “These are really exciting times for Peterhead as we begin to picture what a raft of new facilities could look like and where they could be placed.

“The engagement events are designed to get feedback on this ambitious plan to deliver fit for purpose facilities which meet the needs of all our young people and communities. This is a vital opportunity to reshape Peterhead and I hope as many local people take part as possible.”

Councillor Norman Smith, Buchan area committee chair, added: “Whilst £71 million is a lot of money, it will still be necessary to prioritise. That’s why we would like as many people as possible to give their views so that the money can be spent on those things that matter to those living in Peterhead and Buchan.”