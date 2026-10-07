New social homes planned for Isles of Scilly

The new homes will address acute shortages on the islands

The new affordable homes at Carn Thomas, a former school site, are the islands' first in many years, and aim to address an acute shortage of affordable housing. The project has been developed in partnership with the Council of the Isles of Scilly and Homes England.

The development will provide 27 affordable homes for social rent, including a mix of one, two and three-bedroom properties designed to meet local housing needs. The development has been designed to achieve high environmental standards. All homes will be equipped with air source heat pumps and solar photovoltaic panels. The scheme will also include biodiversity enhancements, EV charging provision and a solar garden.

Bob Tranckle, founding director of Nevada Construction, said: “This is a real milestone for Nevada Construction as our first project outside of the UK mainland, and from the outset we knew that building on the Isles of Scilly would bring a unique set of challenges.

“For us, that is part of what makes this project so exciting. A huge amount of work has already gone into the planning and logistics, and there is a real sense of excitement within the Nevada team now that work is getting underway.

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