Watkin Jones tops out Bristol PBSA

Once complete, the development will offer a mix of ensuite cluster apartments and self-contained studios across four interconnected buildings, helping to meet growing demand for high-quality student accommodation in one of the UK’s most undersupplied university cities. It will be managed by Host Students, Tiger Developments’ operational business.

Located within Bristol's Temple Quarter regeneration area, the development will contribute to the wider transformation of the city, creating new student homes and supporting one of the UK's urban regeneration programmes.

Designed with sustainability in mind, EPC A and BREEAM Excellent ratings are being targeted. The development will also incorporate a range of low-carbon features, including rooftop photovoltaic panels and a connection to Bristol's district heating network.

The topping out milestone was marked by representatives from Watkin Jones, Moorfield Group, Tiger Developments and key project partners coming together on site to celebrate progress and recognise the contribution of everyone involved in bringing the development forward.

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