Werner invests in manufacturing in Burton upon Trent

The facility is part of an effort to bring extension ladder manufacturing back to the UK

The move follows the return of extension ladder production to the UK last year and means that Werner will now produce the largest volume of ladders in the country.

The investment will see Werner create new manufacturing and operational roles at its Burton facility, supporting the introduction of additional production lines there. In addition, a number of production lines at Werner’s Maldon factory, in Essex, will also be moved to Burton as part of the wider investment in the Centre of Excellence.

By expanding manufacturing capacity at its Burton facility, Werner is continuing to invest in British production capabilities while supporting local employment, strengthening local supply chains and creating further opportunities for growth across the UK’s manufacturing sector. The Burton Centre of Excellence aims to be a best-in-class manufacturing and distribution facility operating within a lean manufacturing environment and supporting Werner's long-term growth ambitions.

The decision reflects the company's wider strategy of bringing manufacturing closer to its customers and delivering benefits in quality, responsiveness and operational efficiency, while reinforcing the state-of-the-art facility in Burton as a key hub for Werner's UK operations.

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