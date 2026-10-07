Hull seeks demolition contractor for landmark building

The Three Ships Mural has had structural steel fitted to allow its retention when the BHS building is demolished

The invitation to tender follows completion of works to install a steel support frame to allow the mural to be cut away from the former building and remain in place as a freestanding structure.

Subject to a contractor being appointed, demolition works would commence in early 2027. The demolition of the former BHS building is the second phase of the Albion Square redevelopment, with a NHS-funded Community Diagnostic Centre opened in 2025 on the corner of Albion Street and Bond Street.

The diagnostic facility has undertaken 73,500 appointments in its first 12 months, surpassing its initial target of 27,000 in that period.

Cllr Paul Drake-Davis, the council’s portfolio holder for economic renewal and housing, said: “The council being able to welcome tender bids for a demolition contractor demonstrates the progress which the Albion Square development continues to make.

“We have already seen the success of the Community Diagnostic Centre as part of the project, which not only supports crucial medical needs, but also benefits the city centre through increased footfall.

“Albion Square is a vital city centre development which will help boost Hull’s local economy, being a high-quality destination for visitors and residents alike.

“Importantly, it is the next piece of the jigsaw, transforming a vacant site into one that is a top addition for the city.”

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