Hosegood to lead on safety at Willmott Dixon

Hosegood brings more than 30 years of SHE leadership across construction, housebuilding, oil and gas, manufacturing and quarrying. At Cala he was group HSE director, and prior to that he was head of health and safety at Berkeley Group.

He has held a number of industry-wide roles. He previously chaired the Home Builders Federation’s Health and Safety Committee and has been involved in the Managing Risk Well working group of CONIAC, the Construction Industry Advisory Committee that advises the Health and Safety Executive.

His remit covers a portfolio that includes the Emergency Care Building at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, the first Wave 1 New Hospital Programme scheme to top out, and The Stage in Luton, a regeneration scheme delivering 292 homes, a music venue and a new public square for Luton Borough Council.

Hosegood said, "SHE is much more than compliance. It should be an enabler of high performance that helps us deliver work safely, sustainably and efficiently, while creating an environment where everyone can thrive.

“Willmott Dixon already has a strong reputation for doing the right thing. My aim is to build on that, so SHE is embedded in every decision we make, with strong, visible leadership, effective risk management and teams who feel confident to speak up and be challenged. Safety, health and environmental performance is everyone’s responsibility, and the measure of success is simple: every person goes home safe and well.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk