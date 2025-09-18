ABP plans Solent Gateway expansion

Impressionistic sketch of Solent Gateway 2 from ABP

The Port of Southampton needs more space for car imports and has opened consultation on plans to extend Solent Gateway onto the northern part of reclaimed land between Marchwood and Hythe.

The development of Solent Gateway 2 would provide extra capacity for an automotive terminal to meet current and future demand.

Port of Southampton director Alastair Welch said: “Solent Gateway has grown rapidly into a true UK success story. As we look to the future, we recognise that continued success means thinking ahead. That’s why we’re now exploring the case for a considered expansion of the port, incorporating new community green space and environmental enhancements.

“The expansion of the existing Solent Gateway would give us the additional capacity needed to deliver a world-class, sustainable automotive terminal – strengthening our position as a key player in the UK’s transport and logistics infrastructure, whilst continuing to support the armed forces.

“This consultation is an opportunity to involve everybody in shaping a development that delivers lasting value – for local communities, for the environment and for the country as a whole.”

The consultation runs until 13th October 2025. Further information can be found at Solentgateway2.co.uk

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