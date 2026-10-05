Chryso, Ecocem launch low carbon cement and admixture

Frédéric Guimbal, Saint-Gobain, and Olivier Guise, Ecocem

Ecocem's ACT technology reduces clinker content to lower carbon emissions. However, to ensure the optimal durability of concretes produced with ACT technology, admixture solutions must be adapted accordingly.

Chyrso developed a new superplasticizer, EnviroMix 3150 ACT, that is specifically formulated for use with Ecocem ACT cement. The company says the EnviroMix range has expanded significantly in recent years to support the rapid evolution of cement technologies.

The collaboration between Chryso and Ecocem is based on two complementary innovations. Ecocem ACT is a low-carbon cement technology that can reduce cement carbon emissions by up to 70%. Chryso provides its admixture expertise to adjust to the specific chemistry of this new type of binder, while delivering the essential properties required for concrete production and placement.

When combined with Ecocem ACT cement, EnviroMix 3150 ACT allows concrete mix-designs to reach a reduction in carbon footprint over 50%, corresponding to GWR5 classification and beyond.

This highly durable concrete solution offers high flowability and low viscosity, even at low water-to-cement ratios. It is also robust against variations in water content and delivers workability retention of over 90 minutes, which can be further extended without segregation.

In the United Kingdom, Ecocem ACT technology is currently being used in the refurbishment of the former John Lewis headquarters in London, where nearly 1,300 m³ of low-carbon concrete will have been poured by the end of the year.

For this project, C20/25 and C30/37 concrete mixes incorporating Ecocem ACT have been developed. Using EnviroMix 3150 ACT ensured 90-minute workability retention and excellent pumpability. This real-world application aims to provide valuable feedback under actual job-site conditions, representing an important step in the development of this new generation of low-carbon concrete.

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