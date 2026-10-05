Hawkins joins Uperio UK as MD from Wolffkran

Adrian Hawkins

Hawkins' career started at Hewden, where he rose to become head of strategic projects, before spending six years at Marubeni-Komatsu. He then spent four years at Wolffkran as sales director.

Uperio said he has built a strong track record in commercial performance, operational improvement, project execution and organisational development, with a customer-centric approach and unwavering commitment to health and safety.

He will be based in Rainham and lead the Uperio's UK operations across its two locations in Rainham and Douglas, Scotland.

At Wolffkran, Mark Evans has been appointed as sales director for the UK and Ireland.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk