Triton sells fast growing OCU

OCU is working in Shetland

Triton acquired OCU in 2022. It says it worked closely with management to transform the business from a regional UK utilities services provider into a leading energy transformation and critical infrastructure platform with a growing international presence. Over the past four years, OCU has broadened its capabilities, expanded into new geographies, and invested in its people, technology and operating platform to support its growth.

Key initiatives include building an integrated, end-to-end client offering spanning design, delivery, commissioning, repair and maintenance; developing specialist in-house capabilities across high-voltage electrical engineering, horizontal directional drilling, electrical design and specialised civil engineering; and expanding internationally into Australia and New Zealand.

Today, OCU employs more than 2,500 people and deploys a total workforce of around 5,500 across the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and India. In the financial year to 30 April 2026, OCU generated revenue of £1.2bn up from £295m in the year to April 2022, while its order book has surpassed £4bn.

Michael Hughes, CEO of OCU Group, said, “OCU is a very different business today from the one Triton invested in four years ago, and their support has been instrumental in helping us build the platform we have today. We have benefited from the experience and support of both the Triton deal team and Accelerator Unit as we have scaled the business and broadened our capabilities.

"On behalf of the management team, I would like to thank them, and our non-executive directors, for their partnership and backing throughout that journey. Our focus now is on continuing to deliver for our clients, invest in our people and capabilities, and capture the significant opportunities ahead. We look forward to working with TDR—a firm with a strong track record in building leading global businesses—on the next phase of OCU’s growth.”

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