Fifth year of growth for Brims

The Brims prohect team at a recently completed spa

Brims has a workforce averaging 200 people, year-end cash balances of £19.37m and no bank debt. The company says it combines the resources to deliver major projects with the personal approach and long-term relationships of an independent business. The company's order book stood at £89.46m at the end of August 2026.

Commercial director Ian Clift said, “These results demonstrate the strength of Brims and the confidence our clients place in us. Five consecutive years of revenue growth, alongside increased profitability, reflect the hard work of our people and a clear focus on delivering projects well.

“For our clients, financial strength matters. They need confidence that their contractor has the people, resources and resilience to see a project through. Our strong cash position and absence of bank debt allow us to plan for the long term, invest in the business and support our supply chain."

Among projects completed in 2025/26 was the £15.6m Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy at Riverside Sunderland. Combining the restoration of a former engine shed with a substantial new extension, the scheme demonstrates Brims’ ability to deliver technically demanding projects that support the region’s future.

Other completions included a £4.5m refurbishment and fit-out for Barbour, a new sixth form centre in Northumberland and an office and factory refurbishment incorporating a specialist remotely operated vehicle test tank for subsea engineering company, SMD. Brims also delivered works at Newcastle International Airport and civil engineering projects at Wilton, Teesside.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk