First Place Delivery Agreement for Liverpool

The Royal Liver Building, courtesy of Wikipedia user Chris Howells, CC-BY-SA 3, cropped

The PDA aims to ensure that national investment, capacity and expertise are focused on realising Liverpool City Region's ambitions to create new homes, unlock major regeneration opportunities and drive long-term growth.

PDAs are a new mechanism that support the government's devolution agenda by moving the relationship between Homes England, the National Housing Bank and Mayoral Strategic Authorities from collaboration to co-delivery. Through dedicated Joint Delivery Units with colleagues from Homes England and the Strategic Authorities, shared commitments and strengthened accountability arrangements into mayors, they give local leaders and communities a stronger role in shaping the housing, regeneration and growth priorities that matter most in their areas.

As devolution progresses, PDAs will become the principal way Homes England works with mayoral authorities to drive housing delivery, regeneration and growth, supported by the Agency’s new regional operating model. Alongside this, the Agency will continue to work with local partners in non-mayoral areas, ensuring every place can access the support, investment and expertise needed to achieve its ambitions.

The PDA with Liverpool City Region will give increased mayoral influence over housing and regeneration investment decisions and align Homes England and National Housing Bank activity around three key pillars set by Liverpool City Region.

These pillars consist of large scale redevelopments at Liverpool North Docks Mayoral Development Corporation and Central Station Gateway; efforts to maintain and enhance the region's housing pipeline to increase the delivery of social, affordable and council homes; abd work to create the conditions needed to accelerate housing delivery across social, affordable and council house home delivery, skills, capacity and issues in industrialised construction, and enhancing place-based investment.

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram, said, “I’m delighted that Liverpool City Region is the first place in the country to sign a Place Delivery Agreement with Homes England and the National Housing Bank.

"This gives us a real opportunity to get more council and social homes built, get stalled schemes moving and make sure investment is focused where it can make the biggest difference.

“We’ve got huge ambitions for housing and regeneration across our city region, from the North Docks and Central Station Gateway to projects right across our boroughs. This agreement means we can work with Homes England and the National Housing Bank as one team to get on and deliver them.

“For me, this is what devolution should be about: giving places more control and then getting on with the job.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk