Acorn adds commercial manager

Ben James

James will lead Acorn’s sales team, support existing key accounts and help the company secure new commercial work.

His role sees him overseeing new enquiries, working on larger and more complex projects and tenders, carrying out site visits and providing technical advice to clients, as well as managing a number of Acorn’s major customer accounts.

James started his career as an apprentice carpenter and joiner, but moved into the asbestos industry in his early twenties, following the death of his grandfather from asbestosis. He spent the next nine years building his career within the industry, beginning as a trainee asbestos surveyor and working his way up to a contract manager. He is also qualified to deliver asbestos awareness, non-licensed removal and duty-to-manage training and has a Level 3 teaching qualification.

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