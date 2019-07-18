Acquisition for Ridge

Ridge said that the acquisition would ‘add further engineering strength’ to its London operation.

Ridge was founded in Oxford in 1946 and now employs more than 630 people – including 90 building services engineers – across 11 UK offices.

Mike Pile, who established the London division of Blyth & Blyth in 2004, has joined Ridge as a partner. He and his team have moved into the Ridge London office near Waterloo station.

Ridge senior partner Adrian O’Hickey said: “Our building services engineering team has grown in recent years and is now a cornerstone of our multidisciplinary expertise. Mike and his team bring with them a huge amount of knowledge to enhance the services that we can offer from London. This experienced team will broaden our client base and build on the excellent work that our building services engineering teams already provide from London.”

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk