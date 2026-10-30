Procure launches £12bn developer framework

This Colchester project is being delivered through Procure Partnerships East of England Construction Framework Framework,

The framework will be structured across nine regions in England. In total, 63 lots will be awarded regionally. Up to eight Development Partners will be appointed to each lot.

Eligible contracting authorities will include local authorities, combined authorities, NHS Trusts and wider NHS organisations, universities and further education institutions, housing associations, and any other public bodies with land or regeneration objectives.

The framework is split into two lot types, each subdivided by value band and replicated across each region to cater for a spectrum of development needs, from smaller community projects to major multi-phase regeneration programmes.

Development Agreement lots cover delivery-focused arrangements where the public sector retains ownership, including forward funding, land and build, and turnkey delivery. Lots will be split across four value bands in each region; £0–£30m, £30m–£50m, £50m–£100m and £100m+.

Joint Venture and Special Purpose Vehicle lots cover long-term partnerships in which the public body and the Development Partner form a separate legal entity. Typical structures include 50/50 joint ventures, regeneration vehicles for multi-year town centre schemes, and income strip or leaseback arrangements. Joint Venture and SPV lots will cover three value bands per region; £0–£50m, £50m–£100m and £100m+.

Pre-development and feasibility services are facilitated within both lot types, rather than as a standalone lot. This includes commercial viability, technical due diligence, business case and planning support, and grant application and funding support.

Faye Dolan, framework director at Procure Partnerships Framework, said, “This is a significant moment for us and for the public sector. The market told us clearly what it needed from a developer framework, and we have listened. The result is a framework built around regional expertise, with the flexibility to support everything from early feasibility work through to long-term regeneration partnerships.

“We want to see a strong, diverse field of bidders, from regional SMEs who know their patch inside out to major national operators that can deliver at scale. By letting every lot regionally and opening value bands from £0-£50m, we have deliberately built a structure that gives regional developers a genuine route into public sector work on their own doorstep, competing on local knowledge rather than size alone."

The tender deadline is 12pm on Friday 8th January, with successful Development Partners expected to be notified in March 2027 and the framework going live on 25th March 2027.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk