Telehandlers lift Manitou sales

Telehandler deliveries in Europe have driven the company's growth

For the first nine months of the year, cumulative revenue was €2,069m, a 12.3% rise. Order intake for the same period was the €1,693m, up 16.4%.

President and CEO Sylvain Blaise said, "“The third quarter of 2026 confi rms the very strong commercial trajectory achieved since the beginning of the year.

"This performance is driven by the continued robustness of our European markets (+13.3% in the third quarter) and by a rebound in deliveries in North America during the third quarter (+43.8% in the third quarter) within a dynamic market.

"The LAPAM region remains impacted by Asian competition and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

"Our fundamentals remain solid, with an order book standing at €1,051m, providing good visibility for the end of the year.

In line with the rollout of our LIFT 2030 plan, we continue to structure our offering with the signing of a strategic global partnership with the Korean group Hyundai Develon Construction Equipment.

"Driven by the momentum of the first nine months of the year and a robust order book, the group confirms its guidance for the 2026 fiscal year and expects revenue growth between 6.5% and 8.0%, alongside a recurring operating profit margin between 5.3% and 5.6%.”

Manitou said that its Europe region stood out as the group's main growth driver, posting cumulative revenue of €1,709m at the end of September (+15.6% vs. 2025). In the third quarter alone, regional sales amounted to €512m, up +13.3% compared to Q3 2025. The manufacturers attributed the performance to 'very dynamic' delivery volumes across the telehandler range.

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