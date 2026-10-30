Refresco, GB NRG, plan UK's largest rooftop solar

At the centre of the rollout is an 8.5MWp installation at Refresco's Bridgwater facility, which is expected to become the UK's largest solar PV system installed on a single continuous roof. The project will comprise more than 18,000 high-efficiency solar modules and is expected to generate approximately 7.5GWh of renewable electricity annually.
Once operational, the system is expected to supply around 17% of the site's annual electricity demand, providing a significant source of renewable power directly at the point of use and reducing reliance on grid-supplied electricity.
Refresco selected GB NRG following a competitive procurement process involving twelve leading commercial solar providers, appointing the company to develop, design, engineer and deliver the four-site programme across its UK operations.
GB NRG also took the portfolio to market on Refresco's behalf, running a competitive process that resulted in Zestec Renewable Energy being selected to fund and manage the solar infrastructure over the long term.
The projects will be delivered through Zestec’s long-term Power Purchase Agreements backed by Octopus Energy Generation managed funds.petitive procurement process involving twelve leading commercial solar providers, appointing the company to develop, design, engineer and deliver the four-site programme across its UK operations.
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