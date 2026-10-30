Xeden to use Cats for solar

Xeden will use the excavators on ground-mounted solar projects

The investment includes two Cat 313 hydraulic excavators and one Cat 320 hydraulic excavator, which will work on earthmoving, site preparation, drainage and trenching across the company’s solar farm projects.

Established in 2021 and based in London, Xeden Energy, Construction and Renewables specialises in large-scale solar projects, delivering piling, mechanical and electrical installation, alongside the wider civil and infrastructure activities required to prepare and complete sites.

Xeden’s investment comes as the UK solar market continues to expand. Government figures show there were more than 2.1 million solar installations across the UK by the end of July 2026, with total installed capacity reaching 23 GW, at least 38 per cent of which came from ground-mounted or standalone solar installations.

Mahmut Aydin, director at Xeden Energy, said: “We work on projects across the country, so the aftercare for the machines is just as important to us as the equipment itself. If an excavator is working hundreds of miles from our base, we need to know we can still get the same level of service and support.

“We’re continuing to grow and take on larger solar projects. Bringing the Cat excavators into the fleet gives us reliable machines for the civil engineering side of the work, as well as one support network wherever the project happens to be.”

The excavators are equipped with integrated Cat technology including Cat Grade with 2D, which provides operators with on-screen guidance to manage depth and slope when carrying out work such as grading and trenching. Cat 2D E-Fence can also be used to set boundaries around the machine, helping operators work on busy solar installations.

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