  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

31 October 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Lucion adds new build energy assessment

Lucion adds new build energy assessment

15 hours Lucion Survey has appointed Kyle Jones as principal building performance consultant, to deliver a new in-house New Build Energy Assessment service.

The service introduces a range of new build energy assessment capabilities across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, including Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) and Simplified Building Energy Model (SBEM) calculations, Part O overheating assessments and support with Future Homes Standard readiness.

It complements the energy and sustainability expertise already available through Lucion Delta-Simons and aims to strengthen Lucion’s ability to support developers throughout the lifecycle of a project.

By bringing the capability in-house alongside Lucion’s existing CAD, surveying and ground engineering teams, the group aims to support projects from early design-stage energy strategy through to as-built compliance and EPC requirements, reducing the need for clients to coordinate additional external consultants.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »