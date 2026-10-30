Lucion adds new build energy assessment

The service introduces a range of new build energy assessment capabilities across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, including Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) and Simplified Building Energy Model (SBEM) calculations, Part O overheating assessments and support with Future Homes Standard readiness.

It complements the energy and sustainability expertise already available through Lucion Delta-Simons and aims to strengthen Lucion’s ability to support developers throughout the lifecycle of a project.

By bringing the capability in-house alongside Lucion’s existing CAD, surveying and ground engineering teams, the group aims to support projects from early design-stage energy strategy through to as-built compliance and EPC requirements, reducing the need for clients to coordinate additional external consultants.

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