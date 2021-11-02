Aecom planner joins Ramboll

Michael Henderson

Michael Henderson joins Ramboll from the US firm Aecom as director for cities and regeneration.

He has a background in planning and design, and worked on the master planning of the London Olympic Legacy, Rio Olympics and Dubai Expo 2020. He also used to advise the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development.

Ramboll UK managing director Philippa Spence said: “He brings a unique insight into the environmental, social and economic drivers influencing city life. In the face of ever-more complex regeneration objectives, Michael’s big picture perspective and extensive experience in advocating for resilient, greener urban infrastructure, will help Ramboll grow our urban practice and deliver even greater value to our clients and other city stakeholders.”

Michael Henderson said: “Early involvement in shaping places – before the infrastructure and buildings are thought about – provides greater scope for embedding sustainability principles that our communities and planet so desperately need, whilst generating a strong pipeline for Ramboll’s world-class engineers to really demonstrate their talents.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk