Robertson Timber wins independent verification

The mark, Verified by Cast, reviews evidence across three core areas: company performance, product and system accreditation, and customer satisfaction, providing confidence that organisations have demonstrated industry leading capability and credentials.

The verification reflects the established track record of RTE, the recognised quality and safety standards of the company, and its commitment to delivering high levels of customer service throughout the construction process.

Elgin-based RTE has designed, manufactured and erected precision-engineered timber frame structures across the UK for more than three decades. It combines specialist expertise with advanced digital design and manufacturing technologies to deliver timber frame and mass timber solutions for residential and commercial developments nationwide.

The verification process assessed evidence relating to organisational performance, product and system accreditation, and customer satisfaction. RTE demonstrated established management systems, quality assurance processes and a strong track record of project delivery, supported by recognised industry certifications and accreditations including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, BOPAS accreditation, Constructionline Gold membership, CATG. CHAS Elite accreditation and robust supply chain assurance processes.

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