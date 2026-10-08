MCS adds providers to telematics hub

The new connections bring the number of providers for the hub to 39. The integrations aim to provide improved visibility of equipment usage, a better understanding of telematics events, and a quicker process to assist with machine warnings.

The platform uses new AI integration standard MCP (model context protocol) to allow users to query the system using plain English. This information can be used to identify instances of over-usage and provides valuable data to support accurate CO₂ reporting, and ultimately can extend into the MCS online portal, enabling rental customers to access CO₂ and fuel usage reports directly. This is particularly valuable for rental businesses that need to report on emissions and fuel usage as part of their legal and sustainability requirements.

The 23 recently added integrations include CAT, Manitou, Mecalac, Niftylift, Wacker Neuson, Skyjack, Genie, Jekko, AUSA, and Generac Mobile, alongside many other telematics specialists. This brings the total number of telematics providers connected to MCS to 39. MCS says this makes it the most connected rental software product in the market. Rental businesses operating mixed fleets can use a single set of credentials to bring equipment from several brands into their telematics workflow.

Nick Thomson, chief sales officer, said, “These new telematics integrations make it so much easier for rental businesses to access information as part of their normal day-to-day workflows. Rather than having to log into a separate provider platform, our customers can now access equipment information and view telematics data all in one place.

"With 39 telematics providers now connected to the MCS Telematics Hub, we’re able to support a huge range of equipment, including telehandlers, MEWPs, forklifts, cranes, generators, light towers and more. Our goal is to make telematics data a natural part of the rental operation, rather than something teams have to access separately.”

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