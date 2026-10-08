Seddon picks Dudleys for Cheshire Oaks civils

The commercial and light industrial development will create 12 flexible business units providing a total of 24,700 sq ft of floorspace on Lloyd Drive, Ellesmere Port.

The site is the final development parcel within the wider business park allocation. It was originally earmarked for a care home and specialist care unit, but the plans were revised after that commercial model was judged unviable. The land was subsequently divided, allowing an 80-bed care home—now largely complete—to progress separately while the southern parcel was redesigned for the new business units.

Dudleys’ involvement began with feasibility advice and continued through scheme development and detailed design in support of the planning application. The consultancy is now providing engineering input during construction. Located close to the M53, the development will complete a prominent parcel in an established and popular commercial area.

Dudleys director Peter Dixon said, “The site’s location makes it an attractive development opportunity, but as the final parcel within the wider business park it presented particular engineering challenges. Previous use for temporary parking and compounds had left unusually deep topsoil, while the clay ground conditions and established tree growth also had to be carefully considered in the foundation and levels design.

“Early discussions with the preferred main contractor enabled the team to assess the effect of the excess topsoil on proposed levels and the potential for clay heave following tree removal. We considered traditional trench-fill, piled and raft foundation solutions before agreeing that a raft foundation offered the most cost-effective approach.”

Dudleys is working alongside KPP Architects and JCA Consulting as project manager and quantity surveyor.

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