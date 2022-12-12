AFI invests £20m in green fleet

A few of the new machines arriving at AFI

AFI says that, responding to market needs, two-thirds of its fleet of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) are now ‘green machines’.

Chief operating officer Nick Higgins said: "In response to UK market demand, 2022 has been a year of significant investment by AFI across our entire fleet of powered access equipment. Despite global economic uncertainty, demand for MEWPs remains high, but we know that our customers must adapt to fuel prices, energy costs and raw materials increases.

“We will continue to honour our commitment to replace our powered access fleet with specialist hybrid or electric equipment to keep up with market demand and comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations. Over 65% of our rental fleet are now battery and bi-fuel."

This year AFI has this purchased equipment from several leading manufacturers, including Skyjack, Dingli, Genie, Haulotte, Niftylift, Zoomlion and Versalift.

It has bought truck- and track-mounted platforms, including CTE-Zed truck mounts and spiderlifts from Teupen and Hinowa

AFI has also added a specialist underbridge inspection platform, the Aspen A62, and van-mounted platforms, including the 13.5-metre van mount from Versalift

And it has added a range of high-reach and rotating Merlo telehandlers .

