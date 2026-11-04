After 100 years, Lawton turns to steel

Adam Pugh and Robert Lawton with some of Lawton Tubes' stainless steel products

The family run, 108-year-old business is launching a comprehensive range of stainless steel tube and press fittings for the commercial plumbing sector, giving its customers access to high-quality metal pipeline solutions across a broader range of applications.

The business, which employs around 150 people and exports to countries all over the world, sees the move as a landmark moment.

The new range spans from 15mm to 168mm and includes complete stainless steel systems in premium-grade 316L and 304 alloys, offering a selection of tube and press fittings across water and gas applications.

Its new 316L range of tube and fittings contains the chemical element molybdenum which offers improved resistance to corrosion, making it ideal for coastal, medical and industrial environments, while the 304 range is suited to all other building settings.

The launch has already generated a strong pipeline of sales enquiries and orders from merchants, Lawton says.

Giles Lawton, managing director of operations, said, “This investment is about providing a wider range of choice for plumbers that are working on large-scale projects.

“Copper remains an outstanding material and will continue to be central to our business, thanks to its exceptional longevity. However, stainless steel brings its own distinct advantages, particularly where corrosion resistance and strength are key considerations.

“This investment also supports our ambitious growth plans, alongside the opening of our new £20 million headquarters next year. We are delighted by the early response from merchants and customers, which demonstrates the potential of our stainless steel range while reflecting the continued strength of demand for our established copper tube and fittings.”