Exeter Uni tops out new campus buildings

The milestone comes 12 months after UPP and the University reached financial close on the project, Europe's largest Passivhaus student accommodation project.

Upon completion, West Park will provide 1,849 beds, comprising newly built accommodation in the west area of the Streatham Campus, and refurbishment of existing accommodation at Birks Grange Village. The scheme is on track to welcome its first students into phase one for September 2027, with full occupation by September 2028.

Willmore Iles Architects and Architype designed the new West Park buildings to be Passivhaus certified. The new buildings will be gas-free, with heat and electricity being supplied by air source heat pumps and roof mounted solar panels. The development is also accredited to the WELL Community Standard, which certifies that the design has a positive impact on residents’ health and wellbeing across seven key areas.

UPP has partnered with the University of Exeter since 2009 and currently operates 4,130 beds across three schemes on the Streatham Campus. This latest project at West Park sees UPP design, build, finance and operate the new residences.