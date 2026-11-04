Thurston invests in manufacturing

The investment feeds into a 1,250 m² purpose-built facility, which will manufacture blast-resistant buildings, toxic refuges, equipment and control housings, battery and electrolyser enclosures and bespoke containerised solutions. These products serve sectors including energy, hydrogen, oil and gas, data centres, utilities, rail and defence.

Expected to be operational in the first half of 2027, the investment is backed by owner GCH Corporation as part of its continued programme of investment across Thurston and will increase the business' specialist manufacturing output capability by 158%. It is also a key step towards developing Ottringham into an operation capable of supporting more than £40 million of annual output.

Matt Goff, group managing director for Thurston Group said, “Customers come to us with their most complex and technically demanding work, structures that have to protect people, house critical equipment, or perform offshore, in a hazardous or regulated location.

"We solve those challenges through engineering expertise and practical experience, turning difficult requirements into solutions that perform in the real world.

"Demand for this work is increasing rapidly, particularly across areas such as hydrogen, offshore energy and equipment housings and this new facility will allow us to undertake more of this work, at a greater scale, along with the stringent quality assurance this type of work demands."

The facility brings together dedicated fabrication with overhead lifting capability, a specialist shot blast booth, controlled paint finishing and a final inspection bay. Surface preparation and finishing are critical for structures expected to withstand corrosive, offshore and industrial conditions for decades, while segregated production zones create a safer, more efficient production flow.