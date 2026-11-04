Punch to plan new bridge for Newbridge

Tim Murnane

The consulting engineers will progress the detailed design and tender stages of the Newbridge South Outer Orbital Road (NSOOR), a major infrastructure scheme in County Kildare supported by €20m in Housing Infrastructure Investment Funding secured by Kildare County Council.

The project will deliver approximately 790 metres of new single carriageway distributor road and a 170-metre, five-span bridge across the River Liffey, creating a new connection between the Great Connell and Kilbelin areas. The road and bridge will also provide critical infrastructure for planned residential growth in the area, improving access to development lands and supporting the phased delivery of new homes as Newbridge expands.

Evara Developments is progressing the project through a partnership model with Kildare County Council. Alongside the road and bridge, the scheme includes new walking and cycling facilities, junction improvements, drainage and utilities and a 9.2-hectare River Park incorporating recreational amenities, biodiversity enhancements and sustainable water management features.

Tim Murnane, managing director at Punch said, “We’re very pleased to continue our work on this important project. It is a complex scheme, bringing together a major new River Liffey crossing with road, drainage, active travel and environmental infrastructure. Getting that integration right will be key to delivering a scheme that works for Newbridge and supports the development planned around it.”